The mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón, announced that Torrevieja will once again be presented at the Madrid International Tourism Fair (FITUR), from Wednesday, January 24 to Sunday, January 28, at the Costa Blanca stand and in the Central Tourism Plaza of the Valencian Community.
This year, 2024, Torrevieja will focus attention on its natural landscapes and nature, gastronomy, culture, sport and first-class sports facilities and its events.
At the opening of the Madrid Tourism Fair, on Wednesday, January 24, Costa Blanca Day, the tourism promotion of sport and the environment will be the protagonists of the actions that will be carried out that day at FITUR. The new Tourism Torrevieja advert will be presented, which reflects the benefits and richness of the land, in a video that shows a modern Torrevieja that lives its consolidated cultural and festive events with intensity.
In addition, new ecotourism routes will be presented in the Lagunas de Torrevieja and La Mata Natural Park, and a new environmental guided route will be created to explore that great municipal natural area that is the Molino del Agua Park, very unknown to many tourists and Torrevieja residents.
Also on Wednesday, the stage of the central square of the Valencian Community at FITUR will be the place chosen to present the Women’s Handball Pre-Olympic that has been awarded to Spain, and that Torrevieja will host. A pre-Olympic event that will be held at the Torrevieja Sports Palace “Tavi y Carmona”, from April 11 to 14, and will be played by large world-class teams such as the Netherlands, the Czech Republic and Argentina. Only two of these four teams will qualify for the Paris Olympic Games.
The Department’s sports calendar for this year 2024 will also be presented that same day, highlighting events such as the Torrevieja Half Marathon, the Spanish Taekwondo Championship or the Spanish Pump Track Championship, as well as numerous national and international championships centred around nautical sports.
On Thursday, January 25, at FITUR will be the day of the Valencian Community, where Torrevieja gastronomy will be the protagonist. On this occasion, the gastronomic calendar of the Association of Hospitality Companies of Torrevieja and Comarca will be presented, and the chef of the Las Cañas Restaurant, Mónica Andreu Pina, will prepare a showcooking to taste a typical and traditional rice with lobster.
Friday, January 26, will be the big day of Torrevieja Culture. The central square of the Generalitat Valenciana in FITUR will host the presentation of the 70th anniversary of the International Habaneras and Polyphony Contest, declared of International Tourist Interest and a medal of Cultural Merit of the Generalitat Valenciana and which will bring together the best choirs in the world in the Municipal Theatre of Torrevieja from July 21 to 27.
In the afternoon, to commemorate and celebrate this anniversary, in the heart of Madrid, still to be confirmed, an event will be held in which the Madrid Youth Choir will perform, directed by Juan Pablo de Juan, one of the youth choirs of reference in Spain and with greater European projection, as well as the Symphony Choir of the Municipal Choral School of Torrevieja. A Torrevieja group fully consolidated within the choral world, which has won important awards in national and international competitions such as, for example, Cantonigrós (Barcelona), Cocentaina, Alicante, Villena and Ejea de los Caballeros (Zaragoza), among others.
Finally, on Saturday, January 27, outside the IFEMA venue, Turismo Torrevieja has prepared a special event in Madrid’s Retiro Park, where we will present the most outstanding musical events of this year 2024, among which include the RBF
, the Brilla Torrevieja
, as well as such notable events as the TORREVIEJA WEEKEND and the Professional Video Game League.
Staff from the tourism department will also be on hand during the event, giving away promotional gifts, including salt.
