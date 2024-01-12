



Users of Cala La Mosca, next to Cala de las Estacas, in Orihuela Costa, have again criticised the “regrettable state” of the beach, where fluids of unknown origin can be seen spreading across the sandy area, even when it is not raining.

According to reports, even though the beach cleaning services remove the sand, they constantly reappear, often spreading into the sea. Some residents say that it is wastewater, with a strong smell Many say that the problem has been around since the 2019 DANA burst the pipes. For this reason, they have again asked the local Council to analyse these discharges.

The matter was raised to the councillor Manuel Mestre at a meeting with the Cabo Roig y Lomas Association, which handed to him an urgent plan of requirements in the face of the summer season, highlighting, once again, the abandonment that the coast is suffering due to the lack of services, coupled with the increase in population.

They were also able to visit Playa Flamenca, where they examined the poor condition of the promenade’s railing, which, according to resident, is a hazard which puts the safety of pedestrians at risk.