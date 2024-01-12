



The Orihuela Council has started a cleaning programme for ravines and gullies across the Orihuela Costa to prevent the occurrence of fires and floods caused by an abundance of weeds that are blocking these landscapes around the coast and that can pose a danger.

The work is being carried out following the receipt of a subsidy of 66,000 euros from Emerge 2023 to carry out such actions that appear in emergency forestry plans or procedures.

The funds have enabled the Council to employ five people, a foreman and four forestry workers for six months full-time, who will carry out the task. They are currently working in the Campoamor pine forest “chopping up and clear the area of fallen pine trees,” explained councillor Víctor Valverde. They will remain there for several days until such time as the tasks are concluded.

In visiting the work the councillor was accompanied by the councillor of the Coast, Manuel Mestre, and the Campoamor pedaneo, Raúl Fernández.