



The Los Verdes-Compromís group of Torrevieja has reported that the taxpayers are now to assume the cost of the works to widen the CV-95 of the regional road network section between the roundabout at the access to Torrevieja Hospital and the national highway N-332, whereas it should be the development company who built the hospital paying, as specified in the 2004 Special Plan.

Los Verdes-Compromís has recalled, after the inclusion in the regional budget of the PP and Vox of this work that has been pending for 17 years, its execution should have been carried out by the company promoting the sector, which has flagrantly failed to comply with the Special Plan approved, published and in force since October 19, 2004.

According to the former environmentalist mayor of Torrevieja, José Manuel Dolón, “the Special Plan was the urban planning instrument used to organise the plot of rural land given for the construction of the Hospital and the unfolding of the CV-95 in Torrevieja and must be taken into account. The considerations made in the report of the Department of Infrastructure and Transport, Highway Plan Office, of January 30, 2003, which specified that the sector should finance and build the splitting of the CV-95, to the junction of the N-332 highway and remodelling of both roundabouts are conditions.”

As Dolón has explained, “the Special Plan project was drafted by city council technicians in collaboration with other professionals and external specialised offices, where the presence of the head of the municipal Urban Planning department, Santiago Romero, as well as the architect and current general director of Urban Planning in the council, Víctor Manuel Costa, stand out, in addition to the consulting firms Cota Ambiental on the environment and MyK civil engineering on roads.”

“A project for the drafting of the road split that was delivered in July 2004 by the MyK civil engineering office, a company to which the city council paid for its services while returning the guarantee deposited for the award of the contract as proof of conformity,” Los Verdes explained.

“The expansion works should have been carried out at the same time as the public Hospital of Torrevieja, as recognised by the Ministry, but the corrupt mayor of Torrevieja, Pedro Hernández Mateo, self-interestedly paralysed its execution, with the complicit passivity of his comrades from the affected Ministries, putting the security and integrity of thousands of people at the service of speculation and the interests of an individual. An action that is only understandable if we take into account the characters who participated in the development of this operation, such as Hernández Mateo himself, Rafael Blasco, Serafín Castellano and Francisco Camps,” stated the former mayor.

“Now, as the last straw and culmination of so much scandal, the partners of the Consell Partido Popular and Vox, intend for citizens to pay the price and take charge, at the expense of everyone’s taxes, of paying for this infrastructure that has been going on for 17 years of intentional delay, which at the time the cost was 1,131,426.99 euro and which now exceeds 5 million. The Los Verdes-Compromís are in total agreement with the execution of this very necessary work and we demand the immediate splitting of the CV-95 road to access the Hospital, being whoever has to be the executor, but demanding that they be financed and paid for by the responsible urban developer, as recorded in the Special Plan approved for this purpose on October 19, 2004,” concluded Dolón.