



On the last Sunday of every month the church congregation of St Peter & St Paul, in the Torretas, has a charity collection at the end of mass.

This is something that the church has been doing for a number years during which time they have collected in excess of 15,000€, all of which has been distributed to local charities.

The sum of 3,112€ was collected from January to November, which, considering the small congregation it is an amazing amount of money.

The photograph shows Padre Paco, together with church members, handing over the amount of 1,770€ to Maria, representing the Torrevieja homeless charity, Reach Out. The other beneficiary of the monies collected during 2023 was Caritas.