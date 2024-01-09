



The Benejúzar City Council has opened the procedure for the presentation of proposals for the town’s 2024 Participatory Budgets, which may be presented until Tuesday, January 23.

Benejuenses over 18 years of age who are registered in the municipality, will be able to send their suggestions and ideas to the Council, which will fund the winning idea with an amount of up to 25,000 euros.

The mayor, Vicente Cases, said that submissions can be presented “in person at the Town Hall; through the Electronic Headquarters; or by depositing the form that can be downloaded from on the municipal website, www.benejuzar.es, in the participatory mailbox located at the entrance of the Town Hall.”

Once the list is compiled, “members of the public will be able to vote on the suggestions through the same channels, from January 29 to February 12.”