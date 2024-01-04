Traditionally, the Three Kings arrive in Torrevieja by boat, and this year will be no exception, however the craft they plan to use is different to normal, travelling on the Pascual Flores, the “pailebota”, or pilot boat, which has been open to tourist visits throughout the holiday season and until the end of this month. The boat will appear at around 4:00 p.m., docking half an hour or so later.
Arriving at the port, via the fish market, the event will start from around 4:30 p.m., when their Majesties will meet with the Torrevieja dignitaries, including the Mayor, Eduardo Dolon, and councillor for fiestas, Rosario Martinez, before being whisked away to start the parade through the town.
With an entourage of around 400 people and more than half a dozen floats, the starting point will be the Levante Dam in the south of the town, continuing through the streets of Ramon y Cajal and Zoa, before they have a little taste of home at the Plaza de Oriente, before continuing along Ramon Gallud to reach the main square, where King Melchor will address the eager crowds.
The whole parade is accompanied by music, as one might expect in a town like Torrevieja, led by the Ciudad de Torrevieja-Los Salerosos Musical Society, and King Herod accompanied by Roman soldiers, some on horseback.
The Three Kings will also carry out a much smaller parade in La Mata, starting at 6:30 p.m.
