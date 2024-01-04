



Pinatar Arena has announced the list of teams that will visit the sporting complex in January 2024. Eight countries will be represented with clubs including Heidenheim from the Bundesliga, St. Gallen from Switzerland, from Belgium there will be Union Saint Gilloise, Sparta Rotterdam from the Netherlands, Kalmar of Sweden, Saint Mirren from Scotland as well as the German youth teams and Bayern Munich women.

Many of the teams are returning after previous successful visits to be joined by Bayern Munich Women, and the Ukrainian teams Kryvbas, Metallist 1925 and Polissya who will visit Pinatar Arena for the first time and where they will remain for almost a month.

RECORD NUMBERS ACHIEVED IN 2023

The complex closed 2023 with the best figures in its history after hosting 130 squads from 41 different countries, filling more than 30,000 hotel rooms on the Costa Cálida.

For the first time in ten years, the number of national teams exceeds the number of clubs (72-58) as a clear example of the importance that Pinatar Arena has achieved at an international level within football federations around the world, which will no doubt help to strengthen Murcia’s candidacy as a potential venue for the 2030 World Cup.