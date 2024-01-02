



2024: When do they start at Zara, Mango, Lefties, H&M, Corte Inglés and other stores

Are you ready for the 2024 Sales? They are just around the corner, and like every year, the main fashion brands such as Zara , Mango , Lefties , H&M , and El Corte Inglés are preparing to offer the best discounts to their customers. The expectation is high but the million-dollar question is: When do the 2024 Sales begin?The start of the 2024 sales

Traditionally, the 2024 Sales begin after the Christmas holidays, with many brands starting their sales starting January 7, 2024. This discount season is a perfect opportunity to renew your wardrobe or purchase those desired items at a more affordable price.

Getting ahead of the 2024 sales

Some brands, however, have decided to advance the start date of the 2024 Sales. Mango, H&M and Bimba & Lola, for example, began theirs as early as January 2. These brands will offer a variety of items at discounted prices that will increase as the days go by.

Sales 2024 at Inditex

The Inditex group, known for its multiple brands such as Zara, Stradivarius, Pull&Bear, Lefties, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho and Zara Home, are not far behind in the 2024 Sales. Discounts on their website or app will begin on the day of the Three Wise Men, that is, on January 6 at 8:00 p.m. , while in the stores from January 7.

Tendam, which includes Cortefiel, Springfield, Pedro del Hierro and Women’s Secret, has been one of the furthest forward, starting its sales as early as December 28 of last year. This early sales strategy seeks to capture those buyers eager for immediate offers.

Sales 2024 at El Corte Inglés

El Corte Inglés, another giant in the sector, joins the 2024 Sales from January 7. In addition, for its partners, it offers discounts and advance promotions in the form of notices, a strategy that benefits the loyalty of its customers.

Sales 2024 promise to be an exciting time for lovers of fashion and good deals. With a variety of brands participating and different start dates, shoppers have the opportunity to find great discounts. Preparing a list and keeping an eye on the start dates are key to making the most of these sales.