



Though many health and environmentally conscious elements are calling for tighter controls and reductions, the soft drinks sector in the Valencian Community is continuing to grow, now with an economic contribution that exceeds 800 million euro of total gross value added (GVA) in the region.

The Social and Economic Impact Report of the Soft Drinks Sector in Spain, carried out by the financial consultancy AFI, confirms its weight at the regional and national level; Its contribution to the Spanish economy as a whole already exceeds 10.7 billion euro and in the last year it has grown by 15%.

The industry reaffirms its powerful driving effect in other strategic sectors in the region such as agriculture, hospitality, and distribution. The impact is reflected in the fact that for every euro of added value that is generated in the industry, almost 3 euro are returned to the total economy.

The weight of the sector also materialises in the creation of employment. The soft drinks industry generates more than 13,000 jobs in the Valencian Community, of which 7,000 are direct. At the national level, the figure reaches 176,000.

The region has a total of 15 activity centres distributed throughout the territory. This industry, which has more than 200 years of history, is characterised by its roots and presence in all autonomous communities. Of the total activity centres located throughout Spain, 15% are located in rural areas, acting as promoters of the municipalities where they are located.

The Valencian Community, together with Andalusia, Catalonia, Galicia and the Basque Country, are home to 60% of the production centres and generate more than 4 billion euro of economic contribution and nearly 66,300 jobs in total.

The soft drinks sector consolidates the post-pandemic recovery and grows 15% in sales to exceed 4.3 billion euro. The good performance of foreign trade contributes to these results, with a trade surplus at its highest. It also favours the stability of domestic consumption, since 94% of the soft drinks consumed in Spain are made in the country.

The consumption of soft drinks in Spain is also recovering to pre-pandemic levels. In 2022, 4,4 billion litres were sold, 10% more than the previous year, thanks to the rise in tourism and the recovery of the hospitality channel, which is the main consumption channel for this category (60%). If we look only at the consumption of Spaniards, per capita consumption is around 47 litres per year, a reflection of the Mediterranean and social lifestyle that characterises the country. In fact, 8 out of 10 consumption occasions for Spaniards occur during moments of gathering and leisure in the company of family and friends.

For the health-conscious, demand for low and calorie-free varieties increases, which already account for 60% of the supply of soft drinks on the market, with a growth of 4.4% in their consumption in the hospitality channel.