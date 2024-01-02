



The family and friends of Henry Alejandro Jiménez Marín gathered on New Year ‘s Day 2024, determined that the disappearance of the young man is not forgotten, as they once again demand that the Civil Guard revives its investigation.

Gina, Henry’s mother, spoke of her distress as she held a banner bearing the image of her son in the Plaza de la Constitución in Torrevieja. Criticising the lack of action from the security forces who say they are still investigating his disappearance, she said that she was torn between indignation and helplessness.

“My son went missing five years ago on New Year’s Eve 2018 while saying goodbye to the old year at a party in Orihuela Costa. His so-called friends say that he went missing after someone who was in the house beat him up. It is sad that after we have provided so much information to the Civil Guard in Pilar de la Horadada, they have still done nothing for my son,” says Gina Marín.

Civil Guard “Without a body there is no crime.”

“After five years, the only answer I have from the Civil Guard is that without a body there is no crime,” says the mother of the missing young man. Unable to suppress her tears, Gina explained that the police officers “take it for granted that my son is dead, but they can’t take any action against this person who hit him” in front of nine others, according to her account of what happened. “They tell me not to waste my time putting up posters because something has happened to my son, but they don’t know what. They have the case buried in their desk drawers, in Alicante.”

Nine people stand by as he is beaten up

“There were nine people watching as he was beaten up, they record the fight on their phones, and then the earth swallows him up? Those friends who were supposedly there, let them touch their hearts and admit what they have done to my son. They have helped the person who beat him”. “How sad that today we still don’t have any answers!” she remarks while stating that it was Henry’s relatives who manged to get the friends to admit the attack. “The Civil Guard didn’t even call them.”

During these years of searching, the family has turned to private detectives to try to find out more about what happened that night. But the data they have provided, especially about the person identified as the perpetrator of the alleged beating, has not been followed up by the security forces.

This is an Icelandic citizen who has a criminal record in his country of origin, according to the data collected by the private investigator and corroborated by Icelandic journalists, according to Henry Alejandro’s mother.

Gina got some of the friends together and took them to the Guardia Civil barracks. “They agreed on what to say, but only after exchanging many messages by text. They said that the Icelander confessed to hitting Henry, but explained that he ran away. However, no cameras in the area caught Henry either walking or asking for help. A few days after the attack, the Icelander had returned to Iceland.

Where is the justice?

” Unfortunately, justice does not work in this case, the investigation is paralyzed.” In the words of family and friends gathered o to remember Henry in the main square of Torrevieja, the investigation has been “archived.”