



The Torrevieja carnival contract has been put out to public tender, has a base bidding budget of 117,841 euro. The duration of the contract will be for just one year and awarded to a single contractor.

The carnival will have eight days of celebration and will begin on Friday, January 26 with the proclamation and premiere of a film at the Municipal Theatre. It will be followed on Saturday the 27th with the coronation of the new Carnival Queens and on Sunday the 28th will be the carnival in La Mata.

The bulk of the events will be concentrated, however, in February. On Friday the 2nd there will be time to warm up with the carnival gathering. On the 4th there will be the parade-contest and on the weekend from the 9th to the 11th the main events will take place. On Friday the 9th there will be the carnival parade in the afternoon and at night. On Saturday there will be the great night parade and end of the party on Paseo Vista Alegre and on Sunday the 11th the national competition of comparsas and murgas will take place.

The contract specifications include all the infrastructure necessary to carry out the different performances and parades, including chairs and tables, toilets, decorations, stands and stages, as well as the floats of the King and Queen of the Carnival. Also, other services such as ambulances, generator sets and all necessary sound and lighting equipment.

Although it is usually common in other festivals for these contracts to be divided into lots, in this case the Council has considered that dividing them into lots would generate unattractive spaces with a low monetary amount and therefore easy to remain unfulfilled. Likewise, it is added that the contract “is made for one year because it is anticipated that in successive years the carnival can be held with another financing formula.”