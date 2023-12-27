



Torrevieja has begun work on preparing the beaches for next summer. The council has now put out contracts to supply and instal lifeguard booths, toilets and surveillance towers. The contracts, according to the councillor, Federico Alarcón, will be mixed, as they will require the acquisition of these beach items plus their assembly and, in some cases, the dismantling of others already in place.

In specifications include the installation of eight first aid stations, of which seven will be fixed and one removable. It is also planned to provide the Torrevieja beaches with eight fixed public toilets. The lifeguard towers, for their part, will all be removable.

The companies, have until next January 22 to submit their offers. They must take charge of the assembly work and storage of the first aid post and the removable surveillance towers, they will also instal the ditches, slabs and connections that are deemed appropriate.

The base bidding budget amounts to 971,388 euros (VAT included). The duration of the contract will be five years.

Meanwhile, the tender for the maintenance of the beaches, valued at 2,194,762 euros for four years, is still pending resolution. The deadline for submitting offers ended on May 5, but since April there have been no new documents uploaded to the Contracting Portal.