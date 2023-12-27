



The police operation to stop the wave of robberies in Pinar de Campoverde de Pilar de la Horadada is bearing fruit. Following a number of complaints and demonstrations by troubled residents, many of whom formed their own patrols, the Local Police have arrested a man who was subject to an international arrest warrant.

Following information from members of the public, and with the assistance of the Guardia Civil, the man was arrested inside his own home in Campoverde on Christmas eve.

The councillor for Security, Marina Sáez, said that she is grateful for the “invaluable collaboration” of residents of the Pinar de Campoverde urbanization, as well as “the patience they have shown despite the situation they were suffering from.”

Sáez added that the Council “used all the means at its disposal from day one” to stop thefts in homes, and she added that the Local Police “has not ceased its patrol and surveillance work in Pinar de Campoverde and throughout the whole of the municipal area, which has culminated in this recent arrest.”

The residents of the village, at the foot of Sierra Escalona, ​​reported a few weeks ago that numerous thefts were taking place from their homes. Whilst accepting that there had previously been occasional robberies, as is the case in any municipality or district, in the last few weeks the increase had been dramatic, with on some days, as many as four or five homes being robbed.

The problems began in early November, on the night of Halloween. The thieves, all equipped with black clothing, balaclavas and gloves entered a number of inhabited homes while the owners were ‘out and about’ carrying out their daily routines.

The burglars always managed to avoid the presence of the occupants and only seemed interested in stealing jewellery and money, so they didn’t need to loot the residential property. Nevertheless, it was heart breaking for residents, on returning to their homes, to find out they had been robbed.

This situation led to over 200 residents gathering two weeks ago to demand measures from the security services to stop the wave of robberies. They even formed their own vigilante groups, patrolling the streets, armed with baseball bats and golf clubs.

The theft alert group, set up through WhatsApp, quickly attracted over 500 members.

Every time there is a break in or a suspected robbery members of the groups are alerted with those available quickly making their way to the property in question. Initially, however, they first ensure that the Civil Guard and the Local Police are called.

Since the meeting of residents, police patrols have been increased in both strength and in frequency which has seemingly led to the arrest of this international criminal.