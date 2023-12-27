



Here is The Leader daily briefing for Wednesday 27 December 2023, with the news from around Spain, things to do locally, the weather forecast, and a little trip back in time on this day.

News Around Spain

The Government plans to approve a royal decree-law on Wednesday to extend some of the measures that expire on December 31 and with which the economic consequences of the war in Ukraine and the rise in prices are addressed. Among these measures are the reduction of IVA on basic foods. In this eighth package of measures, the suppression of the 4% IVA that applies to all basic foodstuffs and the reduction from 10% to 5% of oil and pasta will be maintained for six more months, according to the president, Pedro Sánchez, and the elimination of tax on other basics.

A man is facing 3 years in prison in the Valencia provincial court for publishing hateful posts on his Facebook page. The facts date back to 2022 when the man allegedly posted comments attributing criminal activity to immigrants, and particularly directed towards the Muslim community, which were false.

The Guardia Civil has dismantled a criminal plot dedicated to the illicit manufacture and trafficking of weapons and ammunition. The operation began in April 2023 after several reports that pointed to the alleged criminal activity of the owners of a gun store closed the previous year. The list of items seized includes a submachine gun, 16 pistols, 9 revolvers and 6 long weapons, and a hand grenade.

The Competitions and Markets Authority (CNMC) has launched an investigation into Repsol for possible anti-competitive practices, constituting an abuse of their dominant position in the wholesale distribution market for automotive fuels in Spain. The CNMC are investigating additional discounts on fuel to users of its service stations through applications or loyalty and payment cards, and the increase the price that third-party competitors—independent service stations—pay (to Repsol) to acquire fuel on the wholesale market. A maximum period of 24 months is now open for its investigation and resolution.

Things to Do Today

The artificial ice rink is open in La Mata until Saturday, December 30, inclusive. In addition, we can go down with Santa Claus’s Sleigh through the inflatable installed in the same square.

On Wednesday, at 11:30 a.m., a 360º photo booth and snow cannon will be available in La Mata. Meanwhile, at the same time, the Christmas Characters will once again tour the commercial streets of the urban centre of Torrevieja.

In the afternoon, at 6:00 p.m., Magician Ortuño will do his magic on the stage of the Plaza de la Constitución.

And, at 9:30 p.m., Bervera’s concert, also on the stage of the Plaza de la Constitución.

The Christmas Fiesta event also continues at the Virgen del Camen Centre in the evening.

Not forgetting, the nativity scene is still open in the main square.

On the Orihuela Costa, the Winter Beach (surfing, paddle surfing and yoga) activities continues from 9:00 until 12:00, with 10:00 to 11:00 Surfing Cala Cerrada, 11-12am Paddleboard Playa de la Caleta, 12-1pm Pilates Playa de la Caleta.

There is a workshop – design your board game (12 years+) 10:00 – 11:30 H (Alameda del Mar Civic Centre), children’s workshops 10:30 H (Explanada de Playa Flamenca), skating classes (inline) (12 years +) 11:00 – 13:00 H (Explanada de Playa Flamenca), and a ceramic workshop (12 years +) 11:30 – 14:00 H (Alameda del Mar Civic Centre).

Later, the film, “There is only one Father” (all audiences) 6:30 p.m. (Playa Flamenca Town Hall).

The Weather

Although subject to change, the initial weather forecasted for the next 10 days will have maximum temperature of 21°c Tuesday 02 January. Min temperature will be 10°c tonight. The windiest day is expected to be Tuesday 9 January with winds of up to 52 kmph.

On This Day

On this day in 1965, four men are dead and nine are still missing after Britain’s first North Sea drilling rig, Sea Gem, collapses.

In 1977, Star Wars fever hits Britain, as thousands of people flock to cinemas to watch the long-awaited blockbuster, Star Wars.

In the world of music, Queen scored their first No.1 album in the UK with A Night At The Opera, which featured Bohemian Rhapsody.

Start of the new film, Wonka, Timothée Hal Chalamet celebrates his birthday today, born on this day in 1995.