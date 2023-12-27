



The Councillor for Culture in Pilar de la Horadada has met with local associations related to the field of culture in order to establish a new Local Culture Council, with the intention of “coordinating the cultural activities of the associations, giving them greater visibility, in addition to directly involving them in the programming of the department of culture” explained the councillor, Darío Quesada.

The Local Council of Culture is to comprise of the councillor, municipal staff, and representatives of associations related to the cultural field, which currently number around twenty.

The next meeting will be held at the end of January to “listen to the proposals and work towards a combined program, promoting an enriching offer that is agreed upon with related associations” he said.