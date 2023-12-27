



The Department of Youth has ended its training programming for the year 2023 with the conclusion of the PICE course “Comprehensive qualification and employment program” for young people wishing to specialise as Leisure and free time Supervisors. The training was organised jointly with the Alicante Chamber of Commerce, which met 100% of the costs.

On this occasion, the subject of youth supervisors was chosen due to the demand of youngsters in Pilar. It was chosen in the III Youth Forum organised by the Youth Department. The qualification obtained by people who have successfully passed the course is approved by the IVAJ (Valencian Institute of Youth).

The Youth Councilor, Melisa García, explained that PICE training is a great opportunity for young people who, for whatever reason, are not working or studying. She also thanked the Alicante Chamber of Commerce, especially Pilar Santacuz and her team for the great work they do together with the Departmental staff so that everything worked perfectly.

The councillor added, “we want to congratulate all the graduates in this last PICE of 2023, and we encourage other young people to enrol in the PICE programming that will be offered during 2024.