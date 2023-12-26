



The Valencian region is now in second place in terms of gross foreign investment between January and September of this year, rising above Catalonia and the Basque Country and only surpassed by the Community of Madrid, which is, by far, the one with the highest percentage of the total it attracts, according to data from the Foreign Investment Registry (RIE).

As has been common in recent times, the Community of Madrid easily leads the collection of funds from abroad, without Foreign Securities Holding Entities (ETVE), in the first nine months of the year, with 56% of the total and an amount of 10,2 billion euro in the first nine months of 2023.

In the case of Valencia, the autonomous community has registered a figure of 2,5 billion euro in this period, which makes it rise from fourth to second place compared to the data from January to September 2022. It is followed, in third place, by Catalonia (2 billion); Basque Country (1,5 billion); Asturias (497 million); Andalusia (438 million); Region of Murcia (380 million); Balearic Islands (174 million); Aragon (166 million); Castilla-La Mancha (112 million) and Galicia (100 million).

Foreign investment in Spain, excluding the ETVE mentioned, decreased by 23.3% in the first nine months of 2023 compared to the same period last year, and has reached a volume of 18,3 billion euro, according to this registry from the Secretariat of State of Commerce. Data that contrasts with that of the Valencian Community.

According to the country from which the investment came, in the period January-September 2023, the United States is the first investor, with a value of 2 billion euro and 80% of the total investment. They are followed by the United Kingdom, with 127 million euro and 5% of the total, and Austria, with 3%. Other countries such as Italy, France, Switzerland, Chile and Denmark have invested more than 20 million euro each.