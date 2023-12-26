



The Guardia Civil, based in Vimianzo, Galicia, arrested a man and a woman, residents of Torrevieja, over 1,000 kilometres away, as alleged perpetrators of 8 crimes of document falsification, 2 crimes against property and a crime of computer intrusion.

The investigation began following a complaint from a resident of Camariñas to the Guardia Civil in January, stating that an unknown person or persons had accessed his account on a well-known payment platform, making a purchase with the bank card linked to the account.

The Guardia Civil subsequently confirmed the existence of more related crimes, as well as the modus operandi, which consisted of obtaining copies of the DNI through various operations on the Internet with the excuse of verifying the identity of the future victim, subsequently using these copies for the contracting of telephone lines and financing the terminals associated with them.

The investigation remains open and the Guardia Civil does not rule out the existence of other crimes of the same nature carried out by those investigated.