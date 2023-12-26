



Alicante, Valencia, and Benidorm, top the list of Google searches for what to do or see during Christmas in the Valencian Community, according to the study carried out by the positioning company agencieseo.eu for the Cluster of Innovative Companies for the Tourism of the Valencian Community (ADESTIC) on the interest that the Valencian Community generates on the internet during the Christmas holidays nationwide.

The ranking, carried out among the main municipalities and tourist destinations, both on the coast and inland, indicates that Alicante registers 35% of the total searches, followed by Valencia, with 32%, Benidorm, with 13%, Xixona, with 5.3%, Alcoi with 4%, Morella, with 3%, and Altea and Elche, with 2.5%. They are followed, up to tenth position, by Peñíscola, with 1.6% and Xàtiva with 1.1%.

Other municipalities that appear, until the list of 20 is complete, are Calpe, Torrevieja, Guadalest, Dénia, Bocairent, Gandia, Santa Pola, Orihuela, Villena, Benicàssim, Castellón, Cullera.

The same study also analyses the interest among users of the most popular search engine in the world in specific popular Christmas acts or events. In this search niche, the Alicante Nativity Scene appears, with 30,790 queries, followed by the Valencia Parade, with 24,610.

Among the municipalities with less than 100,000 inhabitants in the three provinces, the most sought after parade is that of Alcoi, declared a Festival of National Tourist Interest; and in nativity scenes, it is the Monumental de Xàtiva, listed as the largest in Spain. Also generating interest among Internet users on Google is the Xixona Nougat Fair, prior to the big days of the Christmas campaign, and the traditional Fiesta dels Enfarinats de Ibi, which is celebrated every December 28. Both appear in the classification of the most consulted events in the Valencian Community.

On the other hand, Alicante and Valencia are in fifth and sixth position, respectively, in the top 10 of Christmas searches on Google for Spanish cities with the largest number of inhabitants and tourist population. Ahead are Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Malaga and Seville. Behind them, Murcia, Zaragoza, Bilbao, Mallorca and Las Palmas.

Another piece of data from the report is that the main searches around Christmas are carried out in the months of November, December and January, with increases in queries of 800% compared to the rest of the year.