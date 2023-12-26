Although it´s not known as Boxing Day, December 26 is a local holiday in Torrevieja, as well as San Miguel de Salinas, and Almoradí. Most of the larger shops are open, although many smaller businesses will be closed. In fact, quite a few will be closed throughout the season, returning after Three King´s.
In Torrevieja, specifically in the Plaza Encarnación Puchol in La Mata, the synthetic ice rink will be inaugurated at 10:00, and will be free to access and will be open to the public until Saturday, December 30 (inclusive).
There will be karaoke for youngsters in the Plaza de la Constitucion in Torrevieja from 6:00 p.m., followed by Sette Voci.
Not forgetting that you can still visit the municipal nativity scene whilst you are there, and if you´re around in the evening, the Christmas lights, although these are mostly in the centre as the surrounding urbanisations are, as usual, largely forgotten.
On the Orihuela Costa, you have a workshop – design your board game (12 years +) 10:00 – 11:30 at the Alameda del Mar Civic Centre, and a Game Show (12 years +) 11:00 – 13:00 / 17:00 – 19:00 on the Esplanade at Playa Flamenca.
