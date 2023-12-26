



The Guardia Civil arrested four people after catching them in an industrial warehouse in Alicante packaging marijuana buds in canned tomato tins. The arrests came following an environmental check on the warehouse, where the officers stumbled across the tomato tinning operation where marijuana was being stuffed into the tins, instead of tomatoes. In total, almost 100 kilograms of marijuana were seized. Four men have been arrested, three people in the warehouse and a fourth who was responsible for renting the property.

The national average value of accumulated rainfall from the beginning of the hydrological year (October 1, 2023) until the 19th December, is estimated at 206 l/m2, which represents around 3% more than the normal value. The accumulated quantities are below their normal values in the eastern third of the Peninsula, especially in the eastern part of the peninsula. On the other hand, they exceed normal values in the western half of the Peninsula.

The Spanish Ministry of Defence has acquired 16 Airbus C295 aircraft in maritime patrol and maritime surveillance configuration, for a value of 1,7 billion euro. These new aircraft will allow the Air and Space Force and the Navy to reinforce the national anti-submarine warfare capacity, as well as increase and improve their surveillance, reconnaissance and search and rescue units. The aircraft will be assembled at the Airbus Defence and Space facilities in Seville.

Things to Do Today

December 26 is a local holiday in Torrevieja, as well as San Miguel de Salinas, and Almoradí.

In Torrevieja, specifically in the Plaza Encarnación Puchol in La Mata, the synthetic ice rink will be inaugurated at 10:00, and will be free to access and will be open to the public until Saturday, December 30 (inclusive).

There will be karaoke for youngsters in the Plaza de la Constitucion in Torrevieja from 6:00 p.m., followed by Sette Voci.

On the Orihuela Costa, you have a workshop – design your board game (12 years +) 10:00 – 11:30 at the Alameda del Mar Civic Centre, and a Game Show (12 years +) 11:00 – 13:00 / 17:00 – 19:00 on the Esplanade at Playa Flamenca.