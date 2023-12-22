



Its been a very busy year again for the AAN CHARITY.

ASOCIACION de AYUDA al NECESITADO

We are currently helping up to 75 families (all from La Marina Urb and San Fulgencio) each month with food, personal hygiene products and cleaning products.

We open our charity shop six mornings a week and we also sell second hand furniture in the Catholic Church in La Marina.

In addition to this we hold two Fashion Shows, two Race Nights, an Easter Fair, a Christmas Fair and a Gala Night,

However, we could not do our job without the very kind and generous cash donations, food and toys, for the children at Christmas.

I would like to say a massive thank you to Andy and Michelle Copp who always provide music and entertainment at our functions free of charge.

Sharon and Chris at The Chippy in La Marina where we held our Race Nights, and Clair at The Hillside for a brilliant Gala Night.

Many thanks also to Studio 32

Costa Blanca Singers,

Sunshine Singers (Andrea)

Michelle at The Strand Hair salon

Nicky at New Look Boutique

Lisa at The Outlet

Chris and Bev at J´s

La Marina Walking Football Team

Off course we must also remember all our regular customers and the lovely staff.

Many Thanks again from the team at the AAN CHARITY

Wishing everyone a Very Happy and Healthy New Year

Brenda Bentley

President