Springtime Serenade at La Siesta!





“It´s a grand night for singing” on Wednesday 15th May at 1930 at La Siesta Church, Calle Granados, Urb La Siesta in Torrevieja as locally renowned and popular vocal group “Lyrical” present the second of their spring two concerts called “Springtime Serenade” – a brand new programme for Spring 2024 including much loved classic show tunes from smash hit musicals such as ‘Phantom of the Opera’, ‘State Fair’ and ‘Carousel’ with everything from Mozart to Manilow.

Ss Peter and Paul, Torrevieja, which is hosting the concert, will welcome back their friends from Lyrical to give another of their enjoyable programmes.

Father Richard A. Seabrook SSC, the Priest at the church, said: “Lyrical gave their first concert at La Siesta a number of years ago and we have had a close affinity with them since. They have been generous in their support for our church over the years and we love their music!”

Lyrical began singing together in January 2019 and was the brainchild of Trent Harris and Philip Mitchell who between them decided to create a small group of local talented singers, musicians and friends who just love singing together in 4-part harmony.

Father Seabrook said: “The concert is an opportunity for a delightful evening of music at La Siesta and then refreshments outside with – you´ve guessed it – a raffle. Lyrical are giving of their time and talents generously to raise money for church funds as we have to be self-supporting. I am really grateful for this.”

Tickets for “Springtime Serenade” are 10 euros and are available from Sue Maude on 693 530 935 or by emailing her at: wardenlasiesta@gmail.com.

“We look forward to a really great evening – it is open to everyone,” said Father Seabrook, “Bring your family and friends. All are welcome.”

Father Richard A. Seabrook SSC frras@c-of-e-torrevieja.com

693 932 438

Instagram: @sspandptorrevieja

Facebook: @anglicantorrevieja