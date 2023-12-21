



The trial starts on Friday in Elche against a man who is accused of touching son, when he was between 10 and 11 years old, and masturbating in front of another, who was between 9 and 10.

The man faces 7 years in prison for the continued crimes of sexual abuse of a minor and indecent exposure. The events occurred between the months of January and May 2018 in a municipality in the Vega Baja region.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office in its indictment, the defendant took advantage of the weekends when the children were at home, by virtue of the visitation regime, to carry out the alleged abuses.