



The Leader Newspaper, in conjunction with Linea Directa, is introducing a new charitable initiative, which will provide charities and charitable organisations with a unique platform to showcase their valuable work in a quarterly magazine, in a bid to drive awareness and generate additional funds.

Community Care Association is the first charity to partner with The Leader in this initiative, which will see the charity’s messaging and fundraising information placed prominently on page 3 of this introductory magazine –providing a huge opportunity for additional exposure for them.

While all local charities will be encouraged to submit articles, details of their events and activities, the ‘Giving Back’ initiative, which is being launched with this newsletter, and on the Leader web and Facebook pages, will operate on a quarterly rotation, offering one different charity the opportunity to be predominantly showcased in each quarterly edition.

The magazine itself will develop according to the content that it receives, but the aim is to allow all charities based in the Southern Costa Blanca and Mar Menor to publicise details of the good work that they provide in the community absolutely Free of Charge.

It will also feature information on the Spanish Welfare system and on relevant changes to UK benefits and pensions.

So, there you have it. All that we now need is whatever information you are able to let us have, good news stories telling readers of your positive achievements, the activities and events that you offer, as well, of course, as your essential information and contacts, and any local news that you might like to impart.

Please get in touch with us at: office@theleader.info