



An excellent exhibition of painting and sculpture by the artist José Noriega has opened in Mojácar at the “La Fuente” municipal art hall, and will remain open to the public until the 11th of January, 2024.

This exhibition brings together Noriega’s work from the last four years and includes a collection of paintings, collages on paper of different textures and sculptures in wood and marble.

José Noriega was an architect and professor of projects at the Madrid Higher Technical School of Architecture until 2004. He also worked as a professor of free drawing at the Toledo School of Architecture, UCLM, until 2018.

From Madrid, he moved to Garrucha, where he established his usual place of residence, and from where he creates his works, figurative, and with colour dominating all his work.

He has taken centre stage at exhibitions, group and individual, in a large number of prestigious galleries in different parts of Spain, especially in Madrid.

The inauguration was attended by the Culture Councillor, Noemí Linares, who was chatting with the artist and commenting on the details of the works on display.

Noemí Linares expressed her satisfaction with the artistic level that this municipal hall has been acquiring, which gets better with each invitation and mainly for its collaboration with artists, both local and those who decide to settle in the area, who are showing the talent and good work of those who decide to settle in a locality, a host of art in all its manifestations.

The exhibition can be visited, free of charge, every day from 10am to 2pm. As a novelty, José Noriega has proposed, in accordance with this special time of year, what has come to be known as “Vermouth Thursday”, whereby every Thursday, a glass, either of this drink or a Spanish wine, will be offered to all those who would like one and who can visit the exhibition from 12 midday.