



On Friday, the 22nd, the Mojácar Municipal Music Band will offer a special Christmas gala at which it will present surprises and good music at 8.30pm in the Mojácar Multi-Uses Centre.

The scheduled day and time for raising the curtain on the “Mojácar Municipal Music Band 2023 Christmas Concert”, which this year has the special collaboration of the “Salpiñoni” clowns.

As part of this time of year’s magical atmosphere, in addition to Christmassy and fun music, the Mojácar Municipal Music Band, under the baton of its director, Miguel Ángel Miranda, proposes a fun evening where it is anticipated that the audience will also be able to interact with the musicians in a light and family atmosphere thanks to the collaboration of the “Salpiñoni” clowns.

The “Salpiñoni” group came into being more than a quarter of a century ago in the town of Úbeda. In all these years, Luichi, Totó, Papo and Memé have performed and delighted audiences throughout Spain.

Their work is based on the traditional style of the genre, but they masterfully add an important lively component, playing with the music and dance.

For its part, the Mojácar Municipal Music Band, created in 2000, has been evolving and progressing to become one of the most appreciated in Almería province.

With the unconditional support of Mojácar Council since its foundation, this young Municipal Music Band, as well as collaborating in all local events, also visits different Spanish cities, taking part in concerts, competitions and musical gatherings, always obtaining a high degree of recognition, both from the public and from the juries and members of other Municipal Bands.

Their performances are always followed with interest by local residents and visitors, always registering a large audience.

This concert is included in Mojácar Council’s proposal for the municipality’s most magical Christmas.

Mojácar’s 2023-2024 Christmas activities programme includes not only music, but also theatre, a Christmas market, Disney characters, children’s activities, workshops, parades, batucadas, among many other surprises and all of this within the framework of fantastic Christmas illuminations thanks to this locality being a Ferrero Rocher village and the efforts of the Council that has doubled the lighting so that Mojácar shines even more brightly this Christmas.