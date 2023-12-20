



The Councilor for Commerce and Hospitality of the Torrevieja Council, Rosario Martínez Chazarra, announced the winners of the twentieth Window-Dressing Competition following the recent meeting of the judging panel.

€1000 1st prize – Óptica Chantal

€800 2nd prize – Farmacia Fragata

€500 3rd prize – Turronería C. Arqués Pla.

A further nine runner up prizes of €300 went to:

Andrés Gourmet Selección. Farmacia Vera. Covertoldo. Kristina´s Sewing Boutique. Óptica Mar. Maez Boutique. Di Balons. Farmacia Mª Carmen Cayuelas Sanchis. Domti.

The jury was comprised of:

Rosario Martínez, Councilor for Economic of the Torrevieja Council.

Francisco Corrochado Verdú, representing the Association of Small and Medium sized businesses. (APYMECO)

José Ignacio Pastor Pérez, representing the Association of Hospitality Companies (APYMECO)

Daniel Amores González, Local Development agent, as secretary.

The competition jury awarded a total of 5,000 euros in prizes, to these small and medium-sized businesses in the municipality for some outstandingly decorated windows or façades. The competition was intended to encourage investments by Torrevieja merchants in the aesthetics and image of their establishments and, therefore, the improvement of their visual quality and of the city of Torrevieja during this Christmas season.