



With just a few days to the holiday, Ryanair has issued a warning to passengers jetting off over the festive period, with what they have to say applicable to just about all airlines and passengers.

They warn of items that are banned from your hold or hand luggage, specifically party poppers or Christmas crackers. On the Ryanair website, the airline explained: “Wait until you get to your destination to buy party poppers, sparklers, fireworks or Christmas crackers.

They are considered explosive or flammable substances – and can’t be carried on board as they contain explosive or highly combustible substances which pose a risk to the health of passengers and crew and the security or safety of the aircraft property.

They also warn about wrapping presents that you are carrying in hand luggage as they might get you in trouble with airline staff and security – as it’s not clear what’s inside them. Bear in mind that they are likely to want to open them up and, as we all know, security staff are not usually too concerned about wrapping them back up.

Ryanair warned: ‘Don’t spend hours intricately wrapping gifts to carry in your hand luggage.

The airline is also warning travellers to carefully check their luggage, and maybe even check it twice, to make sure they don’t have any items that may be confiscated at security.