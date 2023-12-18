



Ecovidrio has launched its awareness campaign with the aim of educating the general public about the importance of recycling glass containers, at a time when 20% of the entire years’ worth of glass is expended.

Thanks to this initiative, the people of Torrevieja will be able to learn about the importance of recycling glass and how much each individual can contribute with this simple gesture.

Ecovidrio is the non-profit group in charge of managing the recycling of glass packaging waste in Spain and has launched the campaign in collaboration with the Torrevieja City Council.

The announcement of the campaign was made by the Urban Cleaning Councilor of the Torrevieja City Council, María José Ruiz, and the Ecovidrio Zone Manager, Roberto Fuentes.

According to the 2022 data, the people of Torrevieja have recycled a total of 2,864,250 kilograms of glass containers. This means that each person recycled an average of 34.2 kilograms of glass.

The glass that is deposited in the containers is used to manufacture new bottles which will enable us to avoid the growth of landfills.

Recycling glass is a key element in the fight against climate change. By using calcín – recycled glass – in the manufacture of new containers, the extraction of raw materials from nature is avoided, avoiding soil erosion and deforestation of our environment. In addition, CO2 emissions in the manufacturing process are minimized and energy is saved.