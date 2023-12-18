



The Guardia Civil has arrested an HGV lorry driver who, during a routine inspection, was found to have a blood alcohol level six times higher than the permitted level.

The driver was stopped at km 764, close to La Zenia toll booths, on the AP-7. During a routine inspection check, the officers discovered the driver’s state of intoxication, which caused them to immediately immobilise the vehicle.

The driver is now being investigated and faces a sentence of between three and six months in prison together with the loss of his driving license for one to four years for an alleged crime of driving under the influence of alcohol.