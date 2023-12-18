



Crescendo International Choir had a busy month in December, performing three concerts in the Costa Blanca community. The most recent of these took place on Saturday, December 16 at Club Quesada, located at 18 Calle Toledo in Rojales. The choir entertained the assembled crowd with Christmas favorites such as White Christmas, Jingle Bell Rock, The Little Drummer Boy plus popular Spanish tunes like Campana Sobre Campana and Ya Viene La Vieja. Between these songs, the choir sang well-known Christmas carols accompanied by audience members, including Away in a Manger, Hark the Herald Angels Sing and Silent Night.

The night before this, Crescendo choir members performed several Christmas songs at Plaza de Constitution in Torrevieja, along with a Spanish choir, a Scandinavian choir and the Sette Voci tenors. This event was called Carols in the Square and also featured the Symphony Orchestra of Torrevieja and the “Francisco Casanovas” of Torrevieja.

Earlier in the same week, Crescendo Choir performed a Christmas concert at La Siesta Evangelical Church in Torrevieja, raising 240 euros for the church’s missionary work, including financial support to help educate girls in India and support an orphanage in Mozambique.

On Saturday, December 2, the choir gave another Christmas concert at the Catholic Church in Benijofar. The bucket collection after the concert raised almost 300 euros for the local food bank. The choir also supplied two big baskets of chocolate, biscuits, candy and other treats for local needy families to give to their children for Christmas.

Starting in January 2024, choir rehearsals will take place on Thursdays from 17:15 to 19:45 at the Club Quesada. The first rehearsal of the new year will be Thursday, January 11.

For more details about the choir, see crescendo-choir.com. You can also follow the group on Facebook at Crescendo Choir. If you have questions, email info@crescendo-choir.com.

The choir would be delighted to welcome new singers. Our current choir includes people from England, Scotland, Wales, the US, the Netherlands, Germany, and Scandinavia, among other nationalities. Our Music Director, Irene Oliva, and pianist, Antonio Guillen, are accomplished Spanish musicians.