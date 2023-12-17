



The National Police have arrested a British fugitive in Torrevieja, who is wanted in the United Kingdom for the murder of his partner on Christmas Day back in 1990.

In Orihuela the cancellation of a charity disco, that is held every Christmas Eve, has raised fears that LGTBI phobia by the municipal council was behind the decision and 3D technology has arrived in Torrevieja Hospital where a team from the Orthopaedic Surgery and Traumatology department at the has performed the first surgical intervention in the province of Alicante using a robotic microscope system, with augmented vision and 3D reality.