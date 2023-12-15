



The Adapt Theatre Group is very happy to announce that our pantomime “Ali Baba and the Four and a Half Thieves” was a great success and performed to four sell-out audiences in the Casa de Cultura, San Pedro del Pinatar from 30th November to 3rd December. As usual there was a great mix of both Spanish and English speaking audiences and we are now expert in appealing to both languages and senses of humour to make sure that everyone has a great time. Both adults and children clapped and sang along to the musical numbers and participated in the obligatory boos and aahhs.

And the best news, 2000€ was raised for the AFEMAR charity in San Pedro which works with young people with mental health problems. This charity does tremendous work with people from all over the Mar Menor and is always in need to extra help.

A big thank you to all your readers who came along and supported us and if anyone is interested in getting involved next year, please contact Eric on: 656 36 10 98 or e-mail: ericberg2@hotmail.com