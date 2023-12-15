



Throughout the holiday period, Specsavers Ópticas in Javea will be collecting non-perishable food items, toiletries and household products for Caritas Parroquial in Javea. The charity is also looking for Christmas food and gifts for children, to bring a smile to these families’ faces at this time of year.

Maria Jose Costa, representative of Caritas Parroquial in Javea commented, ‘CARITAS is asking for help to make Christmas special for families in need in Jávea. We want all families to enjoy Christmas to the full and they are in need non-perishable food and Christmas products to bring a little more joy into their homes.

We are also running a toy campaign to ensure that all children have a present on Three Kings Day. We know how important it is for children to feel happy and we want to make this possible.

In Jávea, we have many families in vulnerable situations who would not be able to afford these products, or gifts for their children. Therefore, we call on the community to join our campaign and give generously. We thank you in advance for any collaboration and support you can give.’

Donations should be non-perishable food items, toiletries and household products.

Over the festive period, the charity also gives special bags with Christmas products such as sweets, turron and items which will make the families enjoy the holidays to the full, so they welcome these donations too. This year, they are also running a campaign to collect toys, games and small gifts for children from 0-12 years old, so that no child misses out on a present for Christmas.

Specsavers Ópticas in Javea signed an agreement with their local Caritas branch in 2022 to regularly donate glasses to those in need. They have donated 9 pairs of glasses to the charity to date and want to do more for this excellent cause. That’s why, during the festive period they are adding more support and collecting food and toy donations in store throughout the holidays, until the 5th of January.

Cecilia Navarro, store director from Specsavers Ópticas in Javea explains: ‘Christmas is a traditional time to give to others, so we’d love it if our customers and local residents could pick up a few extra items in their weekly shop, or pick up an extra small gift or two when they’re Christmas shopping and drop it off in store. If everyone gives just a little it will make a big difference to more than 120 families who rely on Caritas in Javea.’

You can make a donation in store at Avenida Del Pla 125, Edificio Caribe, Local 6, Jávea – just off the Carretera Cabo la Nao-Pla, near Servicolor. Visit www.specsavers.es to find out more.

Pictured (left to write): Elly Van der Wel Director of Caritas Ntra Sra Loreto, Cecilia Navarro Tudela & Isabel Fenollar store directors Specsavers Ópticas Javea and Marcela Fitzgerald, Cáritas volunteer