



Director Jacs Boswell started The Ramblas Players in June 2023. Having lived in France, in Salies de Béarn, De France for 14 years she started a drama group. Their first performances consisted of several 1 Act plays and small sketches in the gardens of a beautiful chateau!

There was so much interest, the group grew to 56 members strong! 30 of them treading the boards, the others backstage crew

Each year they put on a festive pantomime in December and in the summer “Picnic with the players” a free family and friends’ event which showcased shorts sketches and musical numbers

They even had a live band on stage playing at the pantomimes as the group quickly developed.

Audiences grew from 60 to eventually 360, many of whom were French, when they were able to perform in the local theatre in Salies de bearn, which could seat 400 people!

Locally, the newly formed amateur dramatic drama group ‘The Ramblas Players’ have been raising the roof in Villa Martin Golf club with two comedy acts. The first was ‘Diamond girls’. They say diamonds are a girl’s best friend, but are they? The suspense only ends in the final moments!

The second act, ‘Gosforths Fete’, saw Gosforth and his tea ladies attempts at raising the money they need for the new village hall with the cubs, the scout leader, and the weather all getting in the way!

To end the night of entertainment, Christmas songs and mince pies got everyone into the festive spirit!

Going forward, she and the members of The Ramblas Players are already planning events for next year! Potentially a spring event followed by a festive event later in the year! Watch this space for more information!