



The Department of Citizen Participation has announced the deadline for the presentation of candidacies for the District Boards.

The District Boards are the highest body of citizen participation and among their objectives are consultation, information and control of municipal management. In Orihuela there are a total of 11 boards, equivalent to the 11 districts into which the municipal area is divided.

The District Boards are made up of representatives of the different political groups with representation in the Plenary, by members of registered associations, although what powers they are able to exert, based on previous boards, remains extremely questionable.

The deadline for anyone wishing to submit their application through registration or electronic office is December 22. In the event that there are more candidates than positions, elections will be held on February 29, 2024.