



The Council of Ministers has authorised expansion works and the operation and maintenance service of the Torrevieja desalination plant to the State Company Waters of the Mediterranean Basins (AcuaMed), subject to the approval of the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (MITECO), for an estimated value of 108,528,241 euros.

The works will include the expansion of the plant, which will increase its production capacity from 80 cubic hectometres to 120.

The Torrevieja desalination plant was conceived to produce 40 hectometres for urban supply and 40 for irrigation communities. It has been distributing flows since approximately 2013, at first with just marginal demand, but now the demand has almost doubled.