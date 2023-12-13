



The Councilor for Rural Development, Víctor Valverde, announced the programming of “Christmas in districts”, an initiative that the councillor started in 2015 and that he has maintained with the aim of “bringing music closer to everyone.”

The program, which is already underway, is having a very good reception. It is being held on the weekends of December (Saturday and Sunday) until Christmas Eve “and this year the program has been expanded to 41 events,” said the Oriolano councilor.

The musical groups taking part include: Unión Musical de La Aparecida, Auroros de la Cruz de Raiguero de Bonanza, Coral Aleluya de Raiguero de Bonanza, Band of Cornets and Drums of Desamparados, Nuestra Señora del Remedio Musical Association of La Matanza, Unión Musical de San Bartolomé, Juventud Musical de La Murada and Asimetria Choir of La Aparecida. Also, one more year the Association of Homeless Housewives of Desamparados will prepare roasted chestnuts to set the mood for some activities.

Program:

Saturday December 16:

ARNEVA – (1) “La Murada Musical Youth” Parade. From 5:00 p.m. through the Mariano Cases Bº and streets of the district. (2) Traditional chestnut stand, church square, from 6:00 p.m.

EL ESCORRATEL – Parade “Our Lady of Remedio Musical Association” of La Matanza. From 5:00 p.m. through the streets of the district.

BARBARROJA – Concert “Dramatic-Musical Association Asymmetria”. Church, 6:30 p.m. SAN BARTOLOMÉ – “Coral Ars Armónium” Concert. Church, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 17:

CAMINO VIEJO DE CALLOSA – Concert “Camerata Antigua”. Church, 9:30 a.m.

LA MATANZA – Parade of the “Unión Musical La Aparecida”. From 10:30 a.m. through the streets of the district.

CAMINO DE ENMEDIO / CITY MILL – Cultural Association Concert “Coral Aleluya” by Raiguero de Bonanza. Church, 10:30 a.m.

CORRENTÍAS – Parade “Our Lady of Remedio Musical Association” of La Matanza. From 10:45 a.m. through the streets of the district.

MEDIA LEGUA – Concert “Quintet Ginés Pérez de la Parra”. Church, 11:30 a.m.

RAIGUERO DE BONANZA – Parade “Band of Cornets and Drums Our Lady of the Desamparados.” From 11:45 a.m. through the streets of the district.

CAMINO DE BENIEL – Concert “Dramatic-Musical Association Asymmetry”. Church of the Sacred Heart, 12:00 p.m.

TORREMENDO – Parade “Unión Musical San Bartolomé”. From 12:00h through the streets of the district. LA APARECIDA – Concert “Santa Iglesia Catedral Mixed Choir Association” of Orihuela. Church, 12:30 p.m.

DESAMARADOS – Parade “Banda Filarmonía de Orihuela”. From 12:45 a.m. through the streets of the district.

HURCHILLO – (1) Traditional chestnut stand, church square, from 11:00 am. (2) “La Murada Musical Youth” parade. From 12:45 a.m. through the streets of the district.

Saturday December 23:

MOLINS – Parade “Our Lady of Remedio Musical Association” of La Matanza. From 5:00 p.m. through the streets of the district.

LA MURADA – Parade “Band of Cornets and Drums Our Lady of the Desamparados”. From 5:00 p.m. through the streets of the district.

LAS NORIAS – Parade of the “Unión Musical La Aparecida”. From 5:00 p.m. through the streets of the district.

LA CAMPANETA – Cultural Association Concert “Coral Aleluya” by Raiguero de Bonanza. Church, 6:30 p.m.

EL ARENAL – “Camerata Antigua” Concert. Church, 7:00 p.m. DESAMARADOS – Concert “Dramatic-Musical Association Asymmetry”. Church, 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 24:

CAMINO VIEJO DE CALLOSA – Parade of the ” Unión Musical Ideal”. From 9:45 a.m. through the streets of the district.