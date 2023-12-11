



Sounds illogical? Notso. This is the annual competition generously sponsored by one of our members, Ken Meredith, in memory of his beloved wife, May. As a sign of how revered Ken and his family are in the Society there was a full house for the event which kicked off early on a slightly chilly Campoamor thanks to the wind.

Four ball followed four ball down the fairway as the competition got underway. As always, everyone was keen to stake their claim to a prize – even if it was “nearest the pin” or “longest drive” on the 11 holes that carried some reward. The course was playing well however tricky it was made by the wind which always seemed to be in our faces no matter which tee box we were standing on ! Arriving at the 10th tee we were greeted by Ken’s family who had prepared some welcome refreshments. … these ladies certainly know how to treat us ….. Onwards with the back nine, often more difficult than the front – but surprisingly a number of players played it really well chasing down the main prizes.

Back in the clubhouse with Ken and family in tow we enjoyed the sunshine and a few beers. Nice to see some new names on the winners’ rostrum and how close could it possibly get ? Four players on 36 points so the places decided on handicap. In fifth place was Rose Cox, fourth Rob Bacon, third Dave O’Reilly and second Brian Taylor. Winning the May Day trophy this year was Gail Mosley with 38 points – well done Gail.

Another successful venture. Our thanks go to Ken and the girls for their time, support and refreshments on the 10th. It is very much appreciated.