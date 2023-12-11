



The Pilar de la Horadada Council has awarded a contract to renew 422 street light points in the urban area. This will involve the replacement of sodium vapor streetlights with LEDs, which are much more efficient from the point of view of maintenance and energy consumption.

The change will take place on calles Comerciantes, avenida Torrejunto, Isla de Palma and calle Comunidad Andaluza and Comunidad Manchega, Polideportivo and sector Alpuente.

The completion period for the work is four months.

The contract has been awarded to the Torrevieja company Radiluz following a competition in which 17 companies from the sector took part. It achieved a very significant reduction in the tender price, reducing the amount to 169,000 euros (VAT included) when the amount allocated was 281,000 euros.

KIOSKS-BAR IN GREEN AREAS

The Contracting area has also put out to tender a contract to award the establishment and management of six bar kiosks in green areas around the municipality with a concession of six years extendable for two more.

The service concession contract offers the sites of del Parque Ramón Eugenio, Parque Andrés Murcia Viudas, calle Salar (Riomar), calle Río Nervión (Riomar), Mar Báltico and avenida Costa Blanca (Torre de la Horadada). The last four are located on the coast.

The tender fees proposed to interested companies vary from 36,000 euros in the town to 128,000 in Riomar, for the entire period.