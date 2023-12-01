



Torrevieja has one of the greatest natural and tourist attractions, La Mata-Torrevieja Natural Park, where its salt flats are located, internationally recognised for being the most productive in all of Europe, as well as its pink lagoon, a unique natural phenomenon in Spain.

It also has 14 kilometres of beaches, among which the Náufragos beach, La Mata beach and La Cala Ferris stand out, while, at the same time, the facilities offered in the port area are undergoing a major transformation.

As a result of this, and much more, Torrevieja welcomes thousands of tourists every summer, and that is without counting the many thousands of foreign residents who increasingly decide to settle in the municipality.

Thus, the city surpassed the peak of 550,000 inhabitants last summer, which is why its mayor, Eduardo Dolón, is once again demanding substantial improvement in infrastructure and communications.

The CV-91 (from Guardamar to Orihuela), the CV-95 (from Torrevieja to Orihuela), the national highway 332 along the coast (from Pilar de la Horadada to Guardamar), all need major improvements that would, at the same time, also improve the lot for the other municipalities of Vega Baja, a region that sits in fifth position in the number of inhabitants in the entire Valencian Community.

But Torrevieja is not only keen to improve its road communications, as touched on earlier, the municipality is also witnessing a major transformation that will see light in 2024 with the new port, a matter of especial importance, one that will attract even more visitors to the area.

However, Dolón says that Torrevieja still suffers from many injustices and a lack of public investment, stating that the compensation works on Los Locos beach, promised by Acuamed, the public company that built the largest desalination plant in Europe in the town, is still pending completion.

He refers to the way in which the city is quickly growing and gave as an example school number 14 that has been created and filled in a matter of months, still not enough though, and which urgently requires the construction of another. But he also emphasises the fact that the city has invested one hundred million euros, of which half comes from public-private collaboration, that will transform the maritime façade with a new port, “due to be completed between spring 2024 and the end of the year.”

“But still more is needed,” he states, “if we are to make the improvements necessary for our public services.” Dolón alludes to the new garbage contract recognising that “cleaning and collection is being carried out with 15-year-old vehicles, highly inappropriate for a tourist city of which Torrevieja want to be a model. Torrevieja is a city that demands, and also deserves, far more.