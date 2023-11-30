



The Spanish Red Cross, Mojácar Local Association, has put out an announcement to cover a job placement specialist position, whose functions would be, among others, to guide people in the process of improving their employability and job search, improving their skills and adapting them to the professional objectives and needs of the labour market.

Among their responsibilities are the development of digital skills and the acquisition of attitudes and tools for looking for employment, and managing training courses for improving technical skills. They will also run group orientation workshops and make contacts with the area’s business community. Managing the authorised material and budgetary resources, basing management on efficiency criteria.

Anyone interested must have a diploma, bachelor’s degree, higher technical degree in social branches with a minimum of two years’ experience in a similar position, workshop orientation and job intermediation. Experience in employment programmes with people at risk of social exclusion, knowledge of the labour market, whether companies or institutions, volunteer management and dynamization of work groups. Their skills will focus on teamwork, achievement orientation, initiative and self-management.

The type of contract would be indefinite, full-time, although with flexible hours and the contract is direct with the Red Cross. The professional category will correspond to group II and the remuneration, according to the agreement, is around 2,000 euros.

Knowledge of languages, belonging to a vulnerable group or having a disability certificate are valued, and you must have a driving licence.