



Christmas has now arrived in Mojácar and the activities planned by the Local Council are beginning so that Mojácar looks more magical than ever at this time of year.

The calendar for the month of December starts with the inauguration, next Saturday the 2nd, of the municipal nativity scene, which will take place in the Plaza del Parterre at 11.30am. All those coming along are invited to a hot chocolate in the same plaza.

A Christmas craft market, spread around the squares of the old town and different food trucks will allow you to purchase the most original decorations and recharge your batteries. They will begin their activity on Wednesday, 6th of December, and will open every day from 11am.

But the most eagerly anticipated moment of Christmas will be on Friday the 8th, with the Mojácar Christmas Lights Inauguration Gala. At 7pm in Plaza Nueva, the most magical and anticipated moment will take place, when the old town will again shine under the Ferrero Rocher lighting, which for this year has been increased and improved to “shine even brighter.”

Following the switch-on, the Raya Real group will offer a Christmas carol concert which will set the festive tone. Raya Real is one of the best-known and highly regarded musical groups, having had great hits that have been heard halfway around the world.

Starting on Saturday, batucadas will go around the streets of Mojácar from 7pm and the Disney characters return to the municipality to share many photos and lots of excitement with the little ones on these magical days. In the Plaza del Parterre, at 8pm, street artists will bring colour and fun for all the visitors to the village.

Mojácar Playa, at the Parque Comercial, will also have its special celebration with a Christmas Carol concert on Saturday the 16th at 11am and children’s activities will be set up with workshops and entertainment, as well as a special pottery workshop.

Every day, music, parades, concerts and activities of all kinds will take place in Mojácar. Anyone who is interested will be able to consult the Christmas programme found on municipal social media to be able to choose any of the Local Council’s many proposals.

As is now traditional, children’s New Year’s Eve will be celebrated on the 31st of December 31 in the Plaza del Arbollón. At 12 noon, following the chimes of the Santa María Parish Church, the little ones will be able to say goodbye to the year and enjoy the surprises, games and proposals that await them.

The grown-ups will be able to keep with the tradition at 12 midnight when the Local Council will offer the lucky grapes, a glass of cava, music and dancing