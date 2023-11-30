



D.Montesinos 1 – 0 C. D. Eldense “C”

After our latest win, we sit at the very top of our division with 28 points from our 11 matches played. We are 5 points clear of 2nd placed CD Cox, who have 23 points and 6 points clear of 3rd place Guardamar.

Not sure about anybody else but for me, this is something that I certainly did not expect.

Starting the season later than we should have (remember a new committee took longer to get together and the club almost folded due to this, having to hit the ground running, rushing to register and sign players at the last minute etc), it has been, so far, a magnificent achievement.

Willy and his technical staff have surpassed themselves.

We have 2 matches before the Christmas break, away at Algorfa (2/3rd December) and at home to Albatera (16/17th December).

Then we have a break (although there will be some friendlies I expect), until the weekend of the 13/14th of January away at Guardamar.

For me it is a crazy amount of time and certainly does nothing to help clubs or the competition. But it is what it is here in Spain. Let’s hope it doesn’t affect us too much.

Best crowd….. Sunday saw the highest “gate” of the season as we had a crowd of 345 people at the Cauldron. Despite the early start, please can we go back to 5.00pm kick-offs!!!, and good weather which always helps, crowds for this level are very good. Obviously, the team’s great start to the season has the biggest influence on crowd figures, but it is also heart-warming that there is a buzz around the town now because of the football club. People that I haven’t seen at football for years have returned. People now discuss the games in the local bars, they want to know where we’re playing next, who scored our goals etc.

It is still early days. We haven’t reached the mid-point of the season and those of us that have been involved with football for years, know that you’re only as good as your last game. We know things have a habit of going wrong very quickly, unless the team can stay focussed and the team spirit is good.

Talking of team spirit, I honestly don’t think I have ever seen such a close knit group of players here at Monte. That is a credit to Manager Willy and his coaches and back room staff. Long may it continue. The test, for me, will come after the Christmas break. Not having any competitive matches from mid-December to almost mid-January will certainly be a big test, not only to us but to most sides. But it is usually harder for sides that are doing well rather than the struggling sides. No doubt we will play a few friendlies during the Christmas break and I am sure Willy is experienced enough to know what to do. But it will be interesting.

Enough, (for now), of the ramblings of a self confessed football nutcase.

In a very even match, the deadlock was broken in the 80th minute when, after a corner for Monte that was not cleared, Ivo stroked the ball into the bottom corner to open the scoring and what turned out to be the winner.

This was probably the best side Monte have played. It was always going to be tough against a side whose 1st team play in the Spanish 2nd division and so it proved.

The win, much needed and just about deserved, keeps Monte clear at the top of the Division.

The down-side to the game was the serious injury to Cristian Bastos, who looked to have dislocated his elbow at the end of the game, resulting in an ambulance having to be called. The lad was in excruciating pain.

Let’s hope he makes a quick recovery.

Vamos Monte y ánimo Cristian!!!

Man of the match was Anderson selected by match sponsor Roberto Blue.

Match report and ramblings by Eddie Cagigao.

Photo’s by David Winder.