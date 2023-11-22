



With a heightened interest in video games worldwide, it seems like just about everyone has a favorite gaming title. Even casual gamers, who usually stick to mobile devices, might expect to sit down to play a puzzle or side-scroller every day. Even though casual gamers are more relaxed than their competitive counterparts, their interests are helping to steer the direction of new releases.

One of the latest categories to pick up steam in casual gaming is social deception games. If you’ve ever heard of Among Us, then you’re well aware that these types of games require players to root out the bad from the good amongst their numbers. In reality, these types of social challenges have been part of recreational gaming for a long time.

Social Deduction in Gaming: Non-Digital Titles

Most people have heard of Mafia or Werewolf. This social deduction game is played in person, requiring players to figure out who the killer is. The killer, meanwhile, must go undetected as they slyly eliminate others from the game. This game came out back in 1986—but it’s not nearly as flashy and well-known as other games that involve social deduction skills.

Let’s take a look at one example you’re sure to know: poker. This game requires players to create a winning hand from limited options—or, of course, bluff and pretend that they have a great hand when they don’t. While most players use the bluff sparingly, it’s easily one of the most exciting elements of the game. This is especially true when watching the pros compete, such as in a special video series from PokerStars or another online provider.

But what about games that focus squarely on bluffing, lying, and manipulating other players? Let’s explore some of the most recent releases in the category of social deception, including their unique themes and what makes them popular.

Town of Salem (2014)

Before Among Us took off, Town of Salem introduced the idea of making a social deduction game MMO. MMO stands for massively multiplayer online, which means that players will compete against other remote gamers. This makes the game truly challenging, as it’s much harder to read strangers—especially in a digital format.

The game follows the Salem witch trials in colonial Massachusetts. Players are either townspeople, mafia, or neutral, closely following the traditional rules of games like Werewolf and Mafia. Thanks to its kitschy visual design, it’s suitable for most ages.

Image source: Pexels

Among Us (2018)

Much like Town of Salem, the creators of Among Us opted for a bright and simplified graphic design. This, along with its simplified gameplay, makes Among Us great for players of all ages. Rather than sleuth through a colonial settlement, players are taken into a sci-fi space adventure where they’re assigned a role as a Crewmate or an Imposter. Given that this game includes a VR release, it’s one of the most immersive options on the market.

First Class Trouble (2021)

This release takes players on a highly imaginative adventure. Gamers are taken aboard an AI-driven spaceship with includes plenty of terrain and green space. But the ship’s AI soon goes rogue—and it’s got a few human-esque androids on its side. Here, players aren’t competing against one another necessarily. Instead, they must avoid turning on each other as the androids attempt to exert control.

Dread Hunger (2022)

Both Town of Salem and Among Us bridge on horror themes. Given the mysterious nature of social deduction games, this genre is a great landing place for these types of games. But titles like Dread Hunger take horror much further. Players are taken below the ocean’s surface deep in the Arctic.

The challenge here isn’t simply to discover who the traitors are. In fact, these traitors aren’t just looking to undermine others—they even have dark powers that they can use to attempt a mutiny and other dangerous actions. Given the game’s setting, there are also strong themes of survivalism. Players must avoid a mutiny at all costs—while still navigating an inhospitable terrain.

Main Image source: Pexels