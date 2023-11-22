



The Torrevieja Council is returning 227,000 euros of a subsidy granted in 2021, that was ment to be used in the care of families with daughters and sons under 14 years of age.

Of the original subsidy, more than 220,000 euros, they only used about 11,000 euros and now they must return what has not been used plus a surcharge of 11,348 euros, for exceeding the time allowed.

The socialist councillor Carol Ponce publicly reproached the council for their inefficiency in the Social Services department, stating that there are many children and adolescents who have been left “without the opportunities that many others have, vulnerable and excluded, as a result of politicians not doing the job for which they were elected.”