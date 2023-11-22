



38 members of AGS went to New Sierra Golf Resort for the 1st time since they opened as an 18 hole course. We participated in the Memorial Competition, which is dedicated to our past members who have gone to join the golfing gods, such as the Great Seve and Arnie etc..RIP.

The members took a minutes reflection whilst the Captain read out the names of our members that have passed away since we were founded in 2008.

The Captain then presented the prizes after which there was the annual poppy appeal photo and donation to the RBL, a total of €264.69 was raised.