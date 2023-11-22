



The Kontiki beach restaurant located on Mojácar beach has been awarded the Marine Gastronomic Innovation award in 2023 by Sun&Blue Congress, an international tourism and blue economy congress, in its first edition held in Almería.

The Sun&Blue award for Marine Gastronomic Innovation is given to restaurants, chefs or culinary projects that have stood out for their creativity and excellence in the promotion of cuisine based on marine and sustainable products.

The aim of these awards is to identify, assess and recognise the best projects that apply the criteria of “Blue Tourism”, a new way of understanding other travel experiences in which the sustainability of the oceans takes precedence and that also makes this tourism activity an ecosystems conservation and restoration tool.

Adrián Sampere, CEO and co-founder of the Kontiki beach restaurant, after collecting his well-deserved award wanted to highlight the role of Almería as “privileged in many aspects, including gastronomic.” Sampere recognises the quality of the Almería produce raw materials, both on the land and in the sea, close by “Km0” products, that: “make it possible to create unique flavours in our kitchens.”

Adrián Sampere was received by the Mojácar Mayor, Francisco García Cerdá, and the Tourism councillor, María Gracia Alarcón, who took advantage of the occasion to congratulate him on his distinction. Sampere expressed his satisfaction at having been able to take part in this initiative and represent Mojácar in this very important call for blue tourism: “I am very proud to be able to contribute to highlighting the importance of the gastronomy of our land.”

As well as the Kontiki beach restaurant, Adrián Sampere also runs a prestigious restaurant, Arcilla, in the Macenas Resort complex, where you can also enjoy excellent cuisine that follows the same premises as in Kontiki, in a magical atmosphere in front of the sea.

Chefs with Michelin Green Stars and 150 national and international experts and personalities took part in this First Sun&Blue Congress. During the event there was discussion on how gastronomy is the architect of an important change in the concept of tourism and a very decisive factor when it comes to choosing a destination.

The Sun&Blue Congress is the most important Blue Tourism congress in Europe and aims to be an annual gathering for key players from around the world, showcasing the most important examples of innovation in this sector.